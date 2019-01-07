Bihar Board 2019 Intermediate final admit card releasing on this date

The exam season is round the corner and the preparations for board exams are going in full swing. While students are heading closer towards the D-Day for exams, the boards are also working towards taking all the important steps to conduct free and fair exams.

Bihar Board will conduct its board examinations from the month of February while the practicals will begin this month. The practical exams for Bihar Board 2019 intermediate exams will begin from January 15, 2019 for which the admit card has already been uploaded on the board’s website. On the other hand, the final admit card Bihar Board exam 2019 for matriculation has also been released and is available for download from January 7, 2019.

The final admit card for Bihar Board 2019 intermediate exam (Theory) that is beginning from February 6, 2019 and conclude on February 16, 2019 will release very soon.

According to an official of Bihar Board the final admit card for BSEB 2019 intermediate exam will be released after January 20, 2019 and before the end of the month.

The board official said that the BSEB 2019 intermediate practicals will be held from January 15 to 25, 2019 and the final admit card will surely be issued by the end of January. Generally, the admit card is released at least 10 days before the date of exam.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 13:50 IST