e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th result 2020 : How to check Matric scores

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th result 2020 : How to check Matric scores

Students who have appeared in the BSEB matriculation examination can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, after it is declared.

education Updated: May 22, 2020 14:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results of class 10 examination today around 6 pm on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the BSEB matriculation examination can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, after it is declared.

This year, over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. Last year a total of 16 lakh 60 thousand 609 candidates had registered for the BSEB Matric board exam.

How to check BSEB matric result 2020: 

1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Bihar Board matric result 2020’

3. A login page will appear

4. Key in credentials and login

5. Your Bihar Board class 10 Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

6. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In