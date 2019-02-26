Board Exams 2019: Cancer can’t stop two Mumbai teens from writing HSC board exams

Chemotherapy sessions, a surgery ahead, and heads full of dreams. Seventeen-year-olds Eros Agarwal and Samiksha Sinkar won’t let cancer get in the way of life.

For two Maharashtra HSC students – Eros Agrawal from Mira Road and Samiksha Sinkar from Kurla – the exams which began on Thursday are not just a test of their knowledge, but also their will to fight cancer.

Eros, 17, a commerce student at Mithibai College, was diagnosed with blood cancer in October 2017. As travelling during treatment was tough, he couldn’t attend the lectures and had to even miss his Class 11 exams. His family asked him to take the exam next year. But Eros, even after undergoing more than 50 chemotherapy sessions, decided against it, and filled his form as a private candidate.

“He had scored 90% in Class 10 and was in his dream college. But fate took an ugly turn and couldn’t attend classes. Despite all this, he is writing his exams,” said his father Rajesh, who runs a small business. After his request, the state board allotted him 20 minutes extra for each hour, considering his medical condition. His cancer treatment will go on till 2020. “I want to become a CA. I will try my best to fulfill my dreams,” said Eros.

Samiksha Sinkar, 17, a commerce student, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018. After several rounds of chemotherapy, she will undergo a surgery in March. A student of commerce stream, she is writing her exams this year.

“We did not pressurise her to take the exam, but she did not want to miss a year. She has been preparing for entrance exams for design schools and we hope she clears them,” said her mother Sonali.

The board has allotted her extra time, while the Bengali Education Society junior college, from where she has filled her form, has given her ground-floor seating, as she has pain in her right leg. “I feel better now and will try to finish the paper without using extra time,” said Samiksha.

3.35 lakh students from mumbai division have registered for the exam this year. of them, 54,056 are from Arts stream, 91,178 Science and 1,85,774 from Commerce.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 08:17 IST