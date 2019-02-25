Board Exams 2019: ICSE, ISC English literature paper easy but lengthy, say students

The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination for English literature of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) was easy but lengthy, students said on Monday.

Deepinder Khara, English educator, Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS) in Chandigarh, said, “The questions were direct and as per the expected lines. Students came out of the examination hall all happy.” She further added, “For Class 12, the syllabus was newly modified and was tested for the first time. We teachers, as well as students, were wary as no one could predict from which chapter of the book the questions will be set up by the examiner. However, the paper was easy,” said Khara.

“The council changes the syllabus once in every two-three years. There were a new set of plays, poems as well as stories. Now for the next year paper prediction will be even easier.”

Deepinder further added, “In fact, the Class 10 paper was also on expected lines and students seemed confident and happy after examination.”

A teacher at St Xavier’s High School in Chandigarh added, “We had prepared the students already for the exam, which followed the pattern we had expected. I am sure all the students will pass with flying colours.”

Sonam Pande, a student at St Xavier’s High School said, “This year paper was so easy, unlike last year’s paper which was not only lengthy with multiple subparts but also tricky.”

However many students in Chandigarh were of a view that the paper was lengthy. Jagatjot Kaur of SFHS said, “My paper for 15 marks was left unattempted as it was very lengthy.” Aarushi of SFHS said, “I completed my paper almost in time, there was no time left for revision. It was easy but lengthy.”

Lucknow

Both students and teachers in Lucknow felt that ICSE and ISC Class 10 and Class 12 English literature paper was relatively easy.

Himanshu Ambedkar, a Class 12 student of the Arts stream at City Montessoir School said, “The reference to context questions were very easy to answer.” Aanchal Yadav and Ananya Sharma of Class 12 science stream were of the view that the long answer questions were theme based and easy to understand.”

Kushagra Satyam and Kaushal Mulchandani of ISC commerce stream said, “The paper was easy and we managed to complete it satisfactorily.” Principal Vineeta Kamran said students looked confident and positive when they came out from the examination hall. She said overall students were satisfied with their performance.

According to the ISC English teachers of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch in Lucknow, Kallol Kumar Mishra and Mamta Singh it was a standard paper requiring thorough study on the part of the students.

A teacher, Vaibhav Srivastava said, “There was a question on the story to build a fire was unexpected and less number of students would have attempted that. I doubt whether students will be able to do well in that or not. But overall response of the students were positive.”

Two more teachers, Archana Pearl Peters, Chhaya Joshi said, “We are confident that the students will come out with flying colours as they were better prepared for the topics.”

The ICSE students were also pleased with their English literature paper. Prakhar Srivastava of Class 10 CMS Kanpur Road said, “The paper was easier than expected.”

The ICSE English teachers of the school Chandani Awasthi, Satish Mishra, Amanpreet Kaur, Jasneet Kaur, the paper was overall very easy and straightforward. There were some difficult and length chapters in course but only the most simple ones had been asked.

The last question in every reference was kind of tricky and asked for a hidden aspect of the text. Rest the division of marks in most of the questions was quite straightforward.

Shalini Tandan, a teacher at La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow said, “the ISC (Class 12) Literature in English paper was an easy and straightforward one. The students were well prepared. All the sections had well framed questions. Though the paper was lengthy, the students were able to complete it in time. Even though the syllabus was new yet the students were happy with the questions. “The questions in ‘Echoes’ and ‘Reverie’ were direct and pointed. The reference to context questions from ‘The Tempest’ were balanced. The students could not have asked for a better question paper. The girls heaved a sigh of relief and were contended. It was a big confidence booster for the students,” she said.

Kolkata

Souparna Sarkhel of WWA Cossipore English School, Kolkata said, “I found today’s paper quite easy and was able to attempt all the questions. Of course, some questions were out of the suggestions given by our teachers. But that was quite predictable. I am satisfied with today’s paper.”

(With inputs from Sumanta Ray Chaudhuri in Kolkata)

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 19:34 IST