AP SSC result 2023 date and Time: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 05, 2023 04:52 PM IST

AP SSC results 2023 releasing on May 6 at bse.ap.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 on Saturday, May 6 at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Board exams for the AP SSC (Class 10) began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. The exams were conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 am and ended at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

Director of state examinations D Devananda Reddy said more than 6.5 lakh students wrote the 10th class examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state. The Spot valuation was conducted from April 19 to April 26.

AP SSC Results 2023: Steps to check the results

Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

