Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared, direct link to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 31, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Candidates can check the Bihar Board Matric results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board has declared Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check their scores through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com. For updates follow the live blog.

To check the results, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

· Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

· Click the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 link on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the scores and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result link is also available for candidates on HT Portal Education page. Candidates will have to enter their roll numbers to check their respective results.

BSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 14 to February 22, 2023. The evaluation process was conducted from March 1 to March 12, 2023. This year around 17 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 board examination in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

