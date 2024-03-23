Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Class 12 or Intermediate examination can check BSEB Inter results on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in when available. The results have been announced for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter results declared, direct link here

The results for Bihar Board Class 12 can also be checked by candidates who have appeared for the exam on HT Portal Education page.

Direct link to check BSEB Inter Result 2024 available on HT Portal

Bihar Board announced the results via press conference. The results were declared by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore.

The Class 12 board examination, or the Intermediate examination, was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across the state. The examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was conducted in February. The practical examination for Inter was held from January 10 to January 20, 2024 in the state.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: How to check results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given here.

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, Class 12 results were announced on March 21 for all streams. A total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the intermediate examination, out of which 10,91,948 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 82.74%.

A total of 6,68,526 candidates appeared from Arts stream and 5,53,150 candidates passed. For Commerce stream, a total of 49,155 candidates appeared for the exam and 46,180 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 93.95%. The pass percentage of Science was 83.93%. A total of 5,86,532 candidates appeared for the exam from Science stream, out of which 4,92,300 candidates passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.