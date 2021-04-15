IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
Live

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments

Board Exams 2021 in many states have been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. After CBSE's decision to postpone and cancel Class 12 and Class 10 exams respectively, many states have either postponed the exams or decided to go ahead with it. Check latest developments here.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 09:55 AM IST

After CBSE’s decision to cancel the Class 10 Board examination for this year and postpone Class 12 exams, many state boards are reconsidering their decision to conduct Board Exams 2021 amid pandemic. While some states have decided to postpone the exams, some have decided to go ahead and conduct the Board examinations as per schedule.

RBSE, HPBOSE, Maharashtra Board, Tamil Nadu Board have decided to postpone the Class 10, 12 Board examinations. States including Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka will conduct Board Exams 2021 as per schedule. Meanwhile, CISCE has informed that they will review the COVID19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting Class 10, 12 Board exams across the country.

Check out the latest developments on Board Exams 2021 below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 15, 2021 09:53 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 postponed

    CBSE Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 has been cancelled and Class 12 has been postponed. Many prominent leaders have welcomed this decision. While Class 10 students are happy, Class 12 students are stressed out with the announcement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board examination cbse board examination rajasthan board rbse hpbose
e-paper
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
board exams

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Board Exams 2021 in many states have been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. After CBSE's decision to postpone and cancel Class 12 and Class 10 exams respectively, many states have either postponed the exams or decided to go ahead with it. Check latest developments here.
READ FULL STORY
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
board exams

Jamia defers class 10, 12 exams at its schools as COVID-19 cases surge

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Millia Islamia Wednesday announced to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.(ANI )
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.(ANI )
board exams

Andhra Pradesh Board to conduct class 10, Intermediate exams as scheduled

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said the exams of class 10 and Intermediate ( 2) will be held as per the schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 postponed, classes 8, 9,11 to be promoted without exam(HT file photo)
Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 postponed, classes 8, 9,11 to be promoted without exam(HT file photo)
board exams

Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 postponed, classes 8, 9,11 to be promoted without exam

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 for classes 10, 12 has been postponed. Classes 8, 9 and 11 students will be promoted to next class without exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CICSE announcement comes following the CBSE's decision to cancel class 10 exams and postpone class 12 papers in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.(HT file)
The CICSE announcement comes following the CBSE's decision to cancel class 10 exams and postpone class 12 papers in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.(HT file)
board exams

CICSE says reviewing situation, will soon decide on holding Class 10, 12 boards

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:43 PM IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting class 10 and 12 board exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The development came on a day the CBSE cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams.(HT file)
The development came on a day the CBSE cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams.(HT file)
board exams

Himachal Pradesh govt puts off state board and UG exams

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday postponed the ongoing state board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. I know that Class 12 students will be anxious over the rescheduling," said Sisodia.(HT File)
"I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. I know that Class 12 students will be anxious over the rescheduling," said Sisodia.(HT File)
board exams

Sisodia urges Centre to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams as well

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel Class 10 CBSE board exams and appealed that the same decision should be taken for Class 12 students as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Board Exams 2021 cancelled for Class 10; postponed for Class 12(File photo)
CBSE Board Exams 2021 cancelled for Class 10; postponed for Class 12(File photo)
board exams

Maharashtra to study CBSE's decision to cancel Class 10 exam: Varsha Gaikwad

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The Maharashtra government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams, minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials earlier today to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams issue.(File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials earlier today to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams issue.(File Photo)
board exams

CBSE Class 10 students to be promoted on basis of internal assessment

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday cancelled class 10 Board Exams and said that the results will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the CBSE in view of the surge of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Board: Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed, a timeline of events(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
CBSE Board: Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed, a timeline of events(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

CBSE Board: Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed, a timeline of events

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 04:12 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 has been cancelled, Class 12 exams have postponed. Check the complete timeline of events below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI file photo)
"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI file photo)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Kejriwal welcomes decision to cancel, postpone exams

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday welcomed the Central government's decision to cancel or postpone the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic and called it a "great relief" for lakhs of students and their parents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB 12th compartment exam 2021: Students can now fill their forms for the compartmental exams through the principals of their institutions till April 15.(File photo)
BSEB 12th compartment exam 2021: Students can now fill their forms for the compartmental exams through the principals of their institutions till April 15.(File photo)
board exams

BSEB 12th compartment exam: Registration window reopens, fill form by April 15

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday reopened the registration window for Class 12 or intermediate compartmental cum special exams 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)
board exams

CBSE Board 2021: Centre postpones Class 12 exams, class 10 exams cancelled

By Fareeha Iftikhar
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement came amid demands of cancellation of CBSE exams in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in several states
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed due to COVID19 surge(HT file)
CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed due to COVID19 surge(HT file)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 postponed

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 03:03 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 has been cancelled and Class 12 has been postponed. The new exam dates will be announced by the Board soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress leader in a Facebook post said that students across the country were raising some important concerns related to the examinations in the second wave of COVID-19.(File Photo: PTI)
The Congress leader in a Facebook post said that students across the country were raising some important concerns related to the examinations in the second wave of COVID-19.(File Photo: PTI)
board exams

Cancel CBSE Board exams 2021, Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the central government to cancel the CBSE board exams as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved