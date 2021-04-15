Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
After CBSE’s decision to cancel the Class 10 Board examination for this year and postpone Class 12 exams, many state boards are reconsidering their decision to conduct Board Exams 2021 amid pandemic. While some states have decided to postpone the exams, some have decided to go ahead and conduct the Board examinations as per schedule.
RBSE, HPBOSE, Maharashtra Board, Tamil Nadu Board have decided to postpone the Class 10, 12 Board examinations. States including Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka will conduct Board Exams 2021 as per schedule. Meanwhile, CISCE has informed that they will review the COVID19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting Class 10, 12 Board exams across the country.
Check out the latest developments on Board Exams 2021 below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 15, 2021 09:53 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 postponed
CBSE Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 has been cancelled and Class 12 has been postponed. Many prominent leaders have welcomed this decision. While Class 10 students are happy, Class 12 students are stressed out with the announcement.
Get our daily newsletter
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
Jamia defers class 10, 12 exams at its schools as COVID-19 cases surge
Andhra Pradesh Board to conduct class 10, Intermediate exams as scheduled
Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 postponed, classes 8, 9,11 to be promoted without exam
CICSE says reviewing situation, will soon decide on holding Class 10, 12 boards
Himachal Pradesh govt puts off state board and UG exams
Sisodia urges Centre to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams as well
Maharashtra to study CBSE's decision to cancel Class 10 exam: Varsha Gaikwad
CBSE Class 10 students to be promoted on basis of internal assessment
CBSE Board: Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed, a timeline of events
CBSE Board Exams 2021: Kejriwal welcomes decision to cancel, postpone exams
BSEB 12th compartment exam: Registration window reopens, fill form by April 15
- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday reopened the registration window for Class 12 or intermediate compartmental cum special exams 2021.