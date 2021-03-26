BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: Commerce stream result declared

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of the commerce-stream intermediate (Class 12) board examination on its official website. Students who have appeared in the board examination (commerce stream) can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB conducted the class 12 or intermediate examination between February 1 and 13, 2020 for which around 13 lakh students were registered.

In the commerce stream, 74,000 candidates had registered to appear for the BSEB class 12 or intermediate examination this year.

How to check the BSEB class 12 commerce results 2021:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on “Class XII results”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the class 12 commerce stream link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

Last year, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped the BSEB class 12th exam in the commerce stream with 95.2% marks.





