BSEH 2023 revised date sheet released at bseh.org.in, check here

Board of School Education, Haryana has released the revised datasheet for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The revised date sheet is available on the official website at bseh.org.in.

As per the revised datasheet, Class 10, and 12 board exams will begin on February 27, 2023, onwards. The Class 10 exams will get over on March 25, 2023, and the Class 12 exams will get over on March 28, 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single shift – from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm every day.

Here's the direct link to check the revised date sheet

BSEH 2023 revised date sheet: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the “Revised Date Sheet:- (Theory Papers) for Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate (Academic/Open/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement) Examination Feb./Mar.-2023”

A date sheet will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.