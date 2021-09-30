CBSE 10th Compartment results 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link

CBSE 10th compartment results 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, September 30 declared the CBSE class 10 compartment exam results on its official website. Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 compartment exam can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2021

The board conducted the class 10th Compartment examination from August 25 to September 8.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2021:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

Go to the result website and key in your credentials to login

Your CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out of the marksheet

On September 29, CBSE declared the Class 12 compartment exam results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had declared CBSE Class 10 results on August 3 this year. In CBSE 10th result this year, 0.84% of total students, which is 17,636 number of students, had got compartment.