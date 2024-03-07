CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 Social Science paper from 10:30 am

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is will hold Class 10 board exam for the Social Science paper today, March 7. The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. On the same day, Class 12 students will be appearing for the Legal Studies and Textile Design papers between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm. ...Read More

Over 39 lakh students are taking the CBSE board exams this year. The exams started on February 15.

Two more exam days are remaining for Class 10 students. On March 11, they will take exams of the Mathematics papers and on the last day, March 13, they will appear for Computer Applications, IT and AI papers. For Class 12, exams will end on April 2.

Check CBSE Class 10th Social Science paper analysis and other updates below: