CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10th Science paper today, sample paper, guidelines
- CBSE Class 10 Science Tern 2 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting term 2 board exam for Class 10 Science paper today.
CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 10 term 2 board exam for the Science paper on Tuesday, May 10, along with some minor papers for Class 12. The Class 10 Science paper will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. The duration of the paper is 2 hours.
Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample question papers of Class 10 term 2 Science exam, syllabus and marking scheme.
There is no board exam on May 10 for ICSE and ISC board students. Here are the updates on CBSE Class 10 Science exam question paper, answer key and analysis.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 10, 2022 08:55 AM IST
CBSE term 2 Class 10 Science paper pattern
As per the sample paper, the maximum marks allotted to Class 10 Science exam is 40.
- The question paper has three sections and 15 questions. All questions are compulsory.
- Section A has 7 questions of 2 marks each, section B has 6 questions of 3 marks each and section C has 2 case based questions of 4 marks each.
- Internal choices have been provided in some questions.
-
May 10, 2022 08:21 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 term 2 Science exam: COVID-19 guidelines
- Wear masks at all the time.
- Do not stand in groups before and after the exam.
- Do not share utensils, water bottle with others.
- Maintain social distancing.
-
May 10, 2022 07:58 AM IST
CBSE term 2 exam and COVID-19
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has made it mandatory for students to undergo thermal scanning before allowing them to enter the exam hall. It has also decided to follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the previous exam during term 2.
-
May 10, 2022 07:48 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper, syllabus, question bank
The CBSE has released Class 10 Science term 2 sample paper, syllabus and question bank on the academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can visit the website to download these documents.
-
May 10, 2022 07:44 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Science paper 2022 term 2 live
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the term 2 board exam for the Class 10 Science paper on Tuesday, May 10.
