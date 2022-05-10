CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10th Science paper today, sample paper, guidelines

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 10 term 2 board exam for the Science paper on Tuesday, May 10, along with some minor papers for Class 12. The Class 10 Science paper will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. The duration of the paper is 2 hours.

Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample question papers of Class 10 term 2 Science exam, syllabus and marking scheme.

There is no board exam on May 10 for ICSE and ISC board students. Here are the updates on CBSE Class 10 Science exam question paper, answer key and analysis.