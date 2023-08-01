Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 declared, steps to check marks

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 declared, steps to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 01, 2023 04:08 PM IST

CBSE declares Class 12 Compartment results, students can check their scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, August 1 declared results of the Class 12 Compartment examination. Students can download their scorecards from the result portal of the board, cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in. To check CBSE Class 12 compartment results, students have to use their roll number, school number and admit card ID. CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live updates.

The direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam result has been provided below.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment result 2023 direct link

CBSE conducted the Class 12 Compartment theory exam on July 17. Students who could not qualify in the main exam had another chance to pass Class 12 through this examination.

The board conducted the Class 10 Compartment exam from July 17 to 22 and results are expected soon.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023: Know how to check marks

Go to cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Now, open the link for the result of the CBSE Class 12 Compartment examination held in July.

Enter the required details and log in to the page.

The result will be displayed on the next page.

Check and download it for future use.

