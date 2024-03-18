CBSE Class 12th Economics Board Exam 2024 Live: Paper to begin at 10:30 am

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Class 12th Economics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held today, March 17. The three-hour-long exam is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. After the exam is over, the detailed analysis of the paper by teachers and subject experts, along with the reactions of students, will be shared here. ...Read More

As per the sample paper released by the board, CBSE Class 12 Economics paper is divided into two sections – Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development and carries 80 marks. It has 20 multiple choice questions (MCQs), four short answer questions of 3 marks each, six short answer questions of four marks each and four long answer questions of six marks each.

On all exam days of CBSE board exams, students need to wear their school uniforms and carry identity cards and admit cards.

Before attempting the paper, it is advised that they read the paper and the first page of the answer booklet once to check if there is any specific instructions given and if there is any misprint/error.

They should also read the answers once when the exam is finished. All continuation sheets should be arranged in the correct order and tied to the main booklet before handing it over to the invigilator.

Over 39 lakh students are taking CBSE board exams this year. Class 10 exams ended on March 13 and Class 12 exams will continue till April 2.

