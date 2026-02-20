Edit Profile
    Govt to take steps over girl’s suicide after being denied entry to exam hall due to delay: Minister

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 11:43 AM IST
    PTI
    Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced that his department will investigate the suicide of a class 10 girl in Patna, who was reportedly denied entry to the exam hall for being 10 minutes late. Former CM Rabri Devi demanded accountability, stressing the need for leniency in such cases. The incident raises concerns about student welfare and exam policies.

    Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Thursday said that his department will take cognisance of the reported suicide of a class 10 girl in Patna's Masaurhi locality after she was allegedly denied entry in the exam hall as she appeared late by 10 minutes.

    Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar
    The incident took place on Tuesday.

    Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, speaking during a protest staged outside the Bihar Legislative Council, had demanded strict action against the individual who denied entry to the girl.

    Speaking outside the assembly, Kumar said, "As I go to my office from here, I will definitely take cognisance of this case."

    On being asked whether the education department will exercise leniency in cases of marginal delays, he said that the government will take "whatever appropriate action is required in the interest of students."

    Earlier in the day, Rabri Devi said, "The law and order is in a dismal state. When a daughter reached the exam hall only slightly late, she was not allowed to take the exam. As a result, she died by suicide by jumping off a train."

    The leader of the opposition in the Council asserted that the girl should have been allowed to take the exam.

    CPI(ML) Liberation MLC Shashi Yadav also highlighted the incident inside the Legislative Council during the question hour.

