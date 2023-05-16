Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023 released, get link to check HBSE 10th Result

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. The HBSE class 10th and 12th results are available on the official website at bseh.org. HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live. Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023 released

In 2023, the class 12 exams began on February 27 and conclude on March 28. The exams were held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

This year the overall pass percentage for the Haryana Board class 10th is 65.43%. This year a total of 2,86,425 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 1,87,401 candidates have passed the examination. A total of 1,36,986 girls appeared for the exam out of which 95,629 candidates passed the exam.

HBSE result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the HBSE official website, bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for Class 10th

Key in your login details

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

HBSE 10th class results for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Haryana Board provisional mark sheet for future use.