HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Haryana board Class 10 result today at 3:30 pm

HBSE 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has confirmed the date for announcement of Class 10 result 2023. Board Chairperson VP Yadav has confirmed that HBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced today, May 16. HBSE 10th result 2023 live updates. HBSE Haryana board Class 10th result releasing today

BSEH will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm to announce Class 10th result.

After the official announcement, of results, students can go to the board website, bseh.org.in and check their marks online.

This year, a total of 2,96,329 students applied for HBSE 10th final exam.

The board will announce names of board exam toppers, pass percentage, attendance, etc. along with results.

On May 15, HBSE announced Class 12 board exam results, in which 81.65 per cent of the total students who took the exam were announced pass.

Haryana Class 12th board exams were held from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams took place between February 27 and March 25.