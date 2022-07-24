Home / Education / Board Exams / ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Declared: CISCE 12th Result at cisce.org
board exams

  • CISCE has declared the ISC or class 12th semester 2 result 2022.
Updated on Jul 24, 2022 05:13 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the ISC or class 12th semester 2 result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. For updates follow CISE ISC live blog.

Candidates can also check their result via SMS. To receive your ISC results via SMS, enter your unique Id into the new message box as follows: Send ISC 1234567 (your 7-digit unique ID) to 09248082883.

CISCE conducted the ISC or 12th examination from April 26 to June 14.

The ICSE( Class ) 10th result was announced on Sunday, July 17 at 5 pm.

Direct link here

ISC result 2022: How to check

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, Select the ISC result link

3) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

4) Click on show result

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the results and take its printout for future reference.

cisce class 12 class 12 board examinations× + 1 more
