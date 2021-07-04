JKBOSE class 12th result declared for summer zone, direct link

JKBOSE class 12the result for summer zone has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Candidates can check the JKBOSE result at jkbose.nic.in using their roll number.

JKBOSE Class 12th result

The JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 has also been declared for summer zone. Candidates can check the JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 using their roll number only.

JKBOSE class 12th result for Summer Zone: Know how to check

• Visit the official website of JKBOSE at https://jkbose.nic.in/

• Enter your roll number and submit

• Your result will be displayed on the screen

• Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Students can save a copy of the JKBOSE result.

The board had declared the Class 10th result for the summer zone on June 29. 75% of the total male students have passed the exam and 81.02% of female students have cleared the exam.

