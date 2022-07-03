Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Matric result date to be out tomorrow

Odisha minister of school and mass education Samir Dash would announce the date of declaration of result of Class X board examination on Monday in the floor of the State Assembly.

Announcing it on Sunday, Dash said the students can download the matric results from the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. "Process for publication of the matriculation exam is underway and we hope to announce the results in a couple of days. Adequate measures have been taken by BSE for error-free publication of results," said Dash.

More than 5 lakh students had appeared at the Class X examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Examination between April 29 and May 7. The examinations were held in offline mode as per COVID protocols. The exam was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.

The evaluation process of answer papers of the students was started at 58 evaluation centres across the state on May 21.

This year, the matric examination was marred by absence of over 43000 students despite enrolling for it.