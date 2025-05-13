The Punjab School Education Board will be releasing the results of PSEB Class 12 board examinations on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams will be able to check their results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th result on May 14: Punjab Board Class 12 result to be declared tomorrow at pseb.ac.in. (Gurpreet Singh/HT File Image)

Notably, students will need to enter details like their Roll Number in the space provided on the official website.

The PSEB Class 12 exams were conducted from February 19 to April 4, 2025.

In 2024, PSEB announced the Class 12 results on April 30. A total of 2,84,452 students appeared, and 2,64,662 cleared the exam.

The overall pass percentage was registered at 93.04%. Girls achieved a 95.74% pass rate, while boys recorded 90.74%.

Whereas in 2023 the Class 12 results were declared earlier on May 24. A total of 2,96,709 students took the exam, and 2,74,378 qualified. The overall pass percentage was 92.47%. The pass percentage of girls was 95.14%, and it was 90.25% for boys.

PSEB 12th Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can download their scores by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in Click on the Class 12th result link Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PSEB.