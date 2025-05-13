CBSE 10th Result 2025 out at cbse.gov.in, direct link to check Class 10 scores

Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th Result 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the country can check the results through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 live updates CBSE 10th Result 2025 is released at cbse.gov.in. The direct link to check Class 10 scores is given here. (File/Sanchit Khanna)

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 can also be checked on other official websites which includes - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. The CBSE 10th results can also be checked on mobile apps- DigiLocker, UMANG and via SMS as well.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE Result at cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 released, here is how to check 12th scores

CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Also read: Haryana 12th results 2025 out, here's how to check HBSE Class 12th scores at bseh.org.in

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.