Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result: How to get RBSE results a rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams soon. Once released the result will be also available on the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in or at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board students must login using their roll numbers and/or other information from their admit cards to get their RBSE results. On April 26, the RBSE Board examination concluded. The RBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2022 were taken by almost 20 lakh students.

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result: Know how to check

Visit the RBSE's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the Rajasthan Class 10th and Class 12th Result link.

Key on your credentials

your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference

Last year, 9.5 lakh students were registered for the RBSE class 12th examination and 13 lakh students were registered for Class 10 board exams in the state. However, the Board cancelled the class 10th and Class 12 results owing to an increase of COVID19 cases across the country. The evaluation criteria were later released by the Board.