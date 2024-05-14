Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024: 91.17% overall pass percentage registered in TNDGE HSE +1, details here

The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, has declared the Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024 today. Candidates who appeared for the Class 11 board examination can check their scores on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. TN 11th result 2024 live updates Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024: 91.17% pass TNDGE HSE +1 exam(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results can also be checked at dgn.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the result page to check the results.

Along with the results, other important details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, toppers’ list, etc., have also been shared.

This year, the overall pass percentage of in TNDGE HSE +1 is registered at 91.17%. Of this, girls secured 94.69%, while boys secured 87.26 % pass percentage.

A total of 8,11,172 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Class 11 examinations this year, out of which, 7,39,539 passed.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 90.93%.

Steps to check TNDGE HSE +1 results 2024:

· Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

· On the home page, click on the Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024 link.

· Enter your details on the login page and submit.

· Check your results displayed on the screen.

· Download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

It may also be mentioned here that students will also be able to check their results in their respective schools. Besides, the results will also be sent via SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the schools and to the mobile number provided by the individual candidates while applying online.