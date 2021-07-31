UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check UPMSP Results

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. The UPMSP result is now out. The registered candidates for Class 10, 12 exams can check their results on the official site of UPMSP and other websites.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. The result for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be available in the list of websites given below.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: List of websites

• upmsp.edu.in

• upresults.nic.in

The Class 10, 12 board exams in the state were cancelled this year due to rise in COVID 19 cases by the state government. Later the board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

As per the assessment criteria, marks for class 12 will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. The Board will not release any merit list this year as the students will be promoted without exams. The official update on the conduct of the press conference for the announcement of the result has not been made yet.