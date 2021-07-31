UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UPMSP result declared, here’s how to check

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. The UPMSP result was declared at 4 pm. Class 10, 12 students of UP who have registered themselves for board exams in the state can check their result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to check UP Board Result 2021 on HT Portal

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

• Click on UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10, 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted in May, which was later cancelled. The exams were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. After cancellation of exams, the UP board announced alternative assessment schemes. The result has been prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria.