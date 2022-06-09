West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce WBCHSE HS result 2022 on June 10, 2022. The West Bengal 12th result will be announced at 12 noon tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

The students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022. The list of websites where result can be checked is given below. West Bengal Class 12 Result Live Updates

WBCHSE HS result 2022: List of websites to check West Bengal 12th Result

The Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions can collect HS marksheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps from 11 am onwards on June 20, 2022 and issue the same to concerned candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing.

This year, WBCHSE Class 12 exams started on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Around 8 lakh students have registered for the examination this year. For more related details candidates can check official website of WBCHSE.