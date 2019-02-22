Boards 2019: 11 ’Munna Bhais’ expelled on Bihar matric exam day 1

At least 11 examinees were expelled on the first day of matriculation exam being conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

The exams began amidst tight security all over the state on Thursday. More than 16 lakh students appeared for English exam at 1,418 examination centres across the state.

The examinees, wearing slippers, were seen queuing up outside the examination halls hours before the commencement of the examination. Police and invigilators thoroughly frisked the examinees. The exams were conducted in two shifts— 9.30 am and 12.45 pm.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said four ‘munnabhais’, who were taking exams on behalf of other candidates, were arrested from Munger and Gaya districts.

At 74 centres in Patna the exams were conducted smoothly.

Kishor conducted surprise invigilation at Girl High School, Shastrinagar, KB Sahay high school, Sherulahpur and Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav High School, Punaichak.

In the state capital four model examination centres have been set up at Girls High School, Shastrinagar, Bankipur Girls High School, Girls High School, Gardanibagh and Kamala Nehru Girls High School, Yarpur.

This year for the first time the examinees got roll number, name and other details printed on the answersheets. The candidates were asked to verify the details like roll number, name, subject code, registration number, examination date etc mentioned in answersheets with OMR sheet.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 08:16 IST