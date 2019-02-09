Boards 2019: Major change in Class 10 social science papers in Maharashtra, details here

Class 10 students appearing for the Maharashtra state board exams this year will not have to attempt questions from Class 9 in the social sciences papers. The revision in the rules was announced in a recently issued circular by the state education department.

In language subjects, students will still be tested on grammar and writing skills from the previous year. In Science and Maths papers (both 1 and 2), about 40 marks will be allotted to questions that test the understanding of concepts from the previous year. Social science papers, however, which includes History, Political Science and Geography will not contain any questions from Class 9.

Schools said that the decision would help release the stress that students already have about the new exam pattern. Starting this year, students will not answer an oral exam and instead answer 100-mark papers for all subjects except Maths and Science. “Students were already very stressed about completing their papers in time. With weightage being given to Class 9, they also had to study the entire syllabus from the previous year,” said the principal of a suburban school.

However, parents said that the decision should have been taken earlier to help students. “By December, most students finish studying their syllabus as they have their preliminary exams in January. If the announcement was made earlier, they could have saved time,” said Manisha Mhatre, a parent from Parel.



In the academic year 2016-17, the education department had revised its textbooks for Class 9 and 10 and introduced a new curriculum. The department had said that in order to test how many concepts learnt in earlier years had been retained by students, questions from the Class 9 syllabus would constitute 20% weightage in the board exams.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 10:27 IST