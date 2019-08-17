BPSC 65th combined prelims exam on 15th October, 4 lakh candidates to appear

education

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the date intimation for the 65th civil services prelims exam. BPSC will conduct its 65th CSE PT exam on October 15, 2019.

The timing of the exam will be 12 pm to 2 pm.

Around 4 lakh candidates will appear for the exam. BPSC has issued letters to all the district education officers (DEOs) to send the list of exam centres before September 14. Mobile phones and any electronic gadget will be banned for both, teachers and invigilators.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the recruitment exams against 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government.The official notification for BPSC 65th civil services was released on Thursday, July 4, on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The online registration process began from July 10 and ended on July 24. Last date to deposit application fee was July 30.

The BPSC CSE will comprise of three phases- Preliminary, Main and Interview. The prelims examination will have general studies paper carrying 150 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. The main examination carrying 300 marks will comprise of subjects- Hindi, General Studies and Optional Subject. The exam will be of 3 hours. Interview will carry 150 marks.

