BPSC Calendar 2020- 21 released, check important exam dates here

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 11:52 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official calendar for the year 2020-21 on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The calendar has important dates of exams, release of notification, declaration of results. However, the dates are tentative.

BPSC 64th Main Exam:

According to the official calendar, the result of 64th main exam will be declared in the month of April, 2020. The personality test will be conducted in the month of May 2020. The final result will be declared in the month of July 2020.

BPSC 65th Prelims Result:

The 65th prelims exam result will be declared in the first week of May. The main exam will be held in the month of June. The main exam result will be declared in the month of October. Interview will be held in the month of December, 2020.

BPSC 66th Notification:

BPSC has also given the date for 66th combined competitive exam. According to the calendar, the notification will be released in the last week of June.

BPSC 31st Judiciary Services Notification:

BPSC 31st Bihar Judiciary Services Exam notification will be released in the first week of March. Its PT will be held in the first week of May and its result will be declared in the last week of May. Candidates who will clear the PT will appear for main exam in July 2020. Its result will be declared in November 2020. Its interview round will be held in December 2020. The final result will also be released in the month of December.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam:

The main exam for Assistant Engineer recruitment will be held in the month of March 2020. Its result will be declared in the month of May.

Check important dates of other exam here.