BPSC 66th notification to release in June

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 11:22 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the notification for 66th combined (preliminary) competitive exam in the month of June. The notification will be published on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official calendar released by BPSC on Friday, the BPSC 66th prelims exam notification will tentatively be released in the last week of June. The online application process will also begin a week after the release of notification.

If we look at the past trends, BPSC had released the official notification for 65th prelims exam on July 4 and the online registration process had begun from July 10. The last date to apply was July 24. The applicants had to apply for the posts before August 6, 2019.

The BPSC 65th PT was conducted on October 15 for which the admit card was released on October 2. The answer key was then released on October 28.

Following the trend, candidates can expect that the 66th prelims exam will be conducted in the month of September or October and prepare for their exam accordingly. However, the confirmed date will be released by BPSC in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BPSC for updates.