BPSC prelims 2018 question paper analysis

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th civil services prelims exam was conducted on Sunday , December 16. Around 5 lakh candidates took the examination over 808 centres in Bihar. According to experts, the questions were easy and based on NCERT books.

According Vivek Kumar Sharma, faculty of Geography in Ensemble IAS coaching, Patna, the questions were easy as compared to last year. The questions from current affairs were asked more than last few years. Moreover, the percentage of Bihar-related questions were more this year.

“The fifth option that was option E for none of the above and more than one answers are correct confused many aspirants. Otherwise the questions of all other sections including polity, geography and economics were easy,” Sharma added.

Another teacher Dr M Rahman of Rahman’s Gurukool said, “The questions of history were a bit complex and tough. Other sections were easy. Questions from mathematics were of 10th level. In last few years, maths questions were of 12th level. Questions from Bihar economy and economic survey was asked in the economics section that was easy for those who studied the NCERT books and were updated with current affairs.”

According to both the experts, the cut-off this year is expected to be between 98 and 100.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 16:04 IST