BPSC recruitment: 30th Judicial Services Exam 2019 interview letter issued, here’s how to download

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:31 IST

Bihar public Service commission has uploaded the interview letter for 30th Bihar judicial services competitive examination on Monday, October 28, 2019. Candidates appearing in the interview can download their interview letters online at, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

About 841 candidates have been called for the interview under 30th Bihar judicial services competitive examination. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 5-27, 2019.

Candidates also need to fill a proforma, which they need to submit at the time of interview.

How to download the interview letter:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing on 5th-27th November, 2019 in the interview under 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in n your 6/12-Digit Roll Number in the box appearing on the webpage

5.Interview letter will appear on the display screen

6.Download the interview letter and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 12:31 IST