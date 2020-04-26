e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC to reopen application window for 69 project manager posts

BPSC to reopen application window for 69 project manager posts

BPSC will reopen the application window for the post of project manager from May 5. There are a total of 69 vacancies. Check full details here.

education Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:08 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will reopen the application process for the post of project manager. There are a total of 69 vacancies. Earlier, the online registration process had begun on February 17 and concluded on March 2. Now, the registration window will reopen on May 5. The deadline to register for the project manager posts is May 9.

Applicants will be able to pay the application fee between May 6 and 15.The online application window will open on May 7 and close on May 22.

Candidates will have to register for the posts online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application link will be activated the next day after completing the registration.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Project Managers out of which, 28 vacancies are for unreserved category, 7 for EWS, 11 for SC, 1 for ST, 12 for EBC (Extremely Backward class), 8 for Backward class (BC), and 2 for women of BC. However, out of the total number of vacancies, 35% are reserved for women applicants.

Candidates belonging to the general, BC, and EBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. While for Bihar’s domicile women applicants and SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 150.

Check official notification here

Check official notice here

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a degree in mechanical/ electrical/civil/ metallurgical/ textile/ chemical/ computer science/ electronics and telecommunication engineering from a recognised university.

Or

Candidates should have a degree in economics/ maths/ statistics/ physics/ chemistry

Or

Candidates should have done MBA or PG Diploma from AICTE recognised institute.

Or

Candidate should have a degree in pharmacy

Or

Should have a membership from Institute if Chartered Accountancy of India

Or

Should have membership from Institute of Cast and Works Accountant of India

Or

Should have a degree in silk technology/ management

Or

Should have a degree in Leather technology

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will have to appear for a preliminary test, followed by a written (main) exam and interview. Preliminary examination will be objective in nature comprising of general studies papers.

top news
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat shortly, focus likely on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat shortly, focus likely on Covid-19 situation
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News