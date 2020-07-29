e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 declared, 78.67% pass, check details

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 declared, 78.67% pass, check details

education Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:35 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020.(HT file )
         

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the class 10 or High School Certificate examination for the year 2020 was declared on Wednesday after a delay of 2 months.

Announcing the results, School and Mass Education minister Sameer Dash said the pass percentage of the annual examination is 78.76 per cent which is 8 per cent higher than last year’s pass percentage of 70.78 per cent.

Follow BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 live updates

Candidates will be able to check their results at bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked through SMS by sending a SMS OR01<roll no> to 5676750.

A total of 5.6 lakh students had written the annual HSC examination out of which 4.21 lakh students have passed the test. Out of the students who passed the examination, 192501 are male and 215368 are female, said the minister.

Also Read: BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Odisha HSC results declared at bseodisha.nic.in

The matriculation examination commenced on February 19 with 5.6 lakh students appearing in 2,888 exam centres and ended on March 2. For the first time, BSE had installed CCTV cameras at 1000 sensitive exam centres to prevent malpractice. Last year, the results were announced on May 21. This year the results were delayed as evaluation exercise got delayed due to Covid restrictions.

Girls outshone boys with 81.98 per cent of them clearing the exam as against 77.8 per cent of boys. Of the 262738 girl students whow wrote the exam, 215368 passed while 192501 boys from the 247451 passed the exam.

Officials said 1279 students were awarded grade-A1, 8458 students got Grade A2 , 18188 got B1 and 32328 students have been graded under B2 category. Similarly, 49153 students have been graded under C category, Grade D-89556 Grade E-223195.

Also Read: Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: How to check Odisha HSC results online

In 31 schools not a single student passed the exam while 678 schools recorded 100% pass percentage.

This year the evaluation was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to to stop the spread the Covid-19 virus. The exercise resumed on May 20 with BSE engaging 23000 evaluators wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

tags
top news
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19 situation
Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19 situation
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In