BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, Sakshy Kumari tops with 94.8%

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:09 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the result of the arts-stream intermediate (Class 12th) board examination on its official website. Students who have appeared in the board examination (arts stream) can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 81.44% students have passed the BSEB intermediate arts examination 2020. Sakshy Kumari has bagged the first rank in BSEB class 12th arts examination 2020. She scored 474 marks out of 500 making a total of 94.8%. Check BSEB Bihar intermediate 2020 topper list here

The board had conducted the class 12th examination between February 3 and 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

How to check BSEB intermediate results 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on “Class XII results”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the class 12 arts stream link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your details and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for future use.