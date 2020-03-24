e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, Sakshy Kumari tops with 94.8%

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, Sakshy Kumari tops with 94.8%

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Arts Result 2020 has been declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Sakshy Kumari has bagged the first rank in arts stream by securing 94.8%. Check full details here.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:09 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB Bihar Board 12th arts result 2020 out
BSEB Bihar Board 12th arts result 2020 out(PTI)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the result of the arts-stream intermediate (Class 12th) board examination on its official website. Students who have appeared in the board examination (arts stream) can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 live updates here

A total of 81.44% students have passed the BSEB intermediate arts examination 2020. Sakshy Kumari has bagged the first rank in BSEB class 12th arts examination 2020. She scored 474 marks out of 500 making a total of 94.8%. Check BSEB Bihar intermediate 2020 topper list here

The board had conducted the class 12th examination between February 3 and 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Here’s the direct link to check the BSEB arts class 12 result

How to check BSEB intermediate results 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on “Class XII results”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the class 12 arts stream link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your details and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

