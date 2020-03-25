e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB Bihar Board intermediate 2020: List of top 5 rank holders in arts, science, commerce

BSEB Bihar Board intermediate 2020: List of top 5 rank holders in arts, science, commerce

BSEB Bihar Board intermediate result 2020:Here is the list of top five rank holders of arts, science and commerce streams. Check full details here.

education Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:33 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board intermediate topper list
Bihar Board intermediate topper list(Hindustan TimesHT File)
         

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the intermediate board results on its official website at onlinebseb.in. A total of 80.44% students have passed the examination. The pass percentage is 0.68% more than the previous year’s pass percent of 79.76%.

Around 12.04 lakh students had appeared for the BSEB Class 12th examination out of which 9.6 lakh candidates have passed the exam that was conducted from February 3 to 13.

Neha Kumari, who scored 95.2% has topped the Science stream, while Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Kausar Fatma got 95.2% marks and were declared the toppers in commerce stream. Sakshy Kumari procured 94.80% in Arts streams.

BSEB every year conducts a physical verification and interview of the top 5 rank holders in the board office. However, this year the board conducted the physical verification and interview of the top 5 rank holders through Whatsapp video conferencing this year in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is the list of top five rank holders of arts, science and commerce streams

 

