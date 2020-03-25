BSEB Bihar Board intermediate 2020: List of top 5 rank holders in arts, science, commerce

education

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:33 IST

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the intermediate board results on its official website at onlinebseb.in. A total of 80.44% students have passed the examination. The pass percentage is 0.68% more than the previous year’s pass percent of 79.76%.

Around 12.04 lakh students had appeared for the BSEB Class 12th examination out of which 9.6 lakh candidates have passed the exam that was conducted from February 3 to 13.

Neha Kumari, who scored 95.2% has topped the Science stream, while Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Kausar Fatma got 95.2% marks and were declared the toppers in commerce stream. Sakshy Kumari procured 94.80% in Arts streams.

BSEB every year conducts a physical verification and interview of the top 5 rank holders in the board office. However, this year the board conducted the physical verification and interview of the top 5 rank holders through Whatsapp video conferencing this year in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

