bsebonline.org : Bihar Board matric results 2019 out, 80.73 % of students pass, check topper list and other details here

Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) in Jamui has topped the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th (matric) Examination 2019, exams for which were conducted between February 21 and 28 this year and results declared on Saturday.

Bharti has scored 97.2%.

The overall pass percentage this year is 80.73, which is 11.84% is more than the previous year’s pass percentage of 68.89%.

The second and third ranks were also bagged by students of SAV, Ronit Raj with 96.6% and Priyanshu Raj with 96.2%.

No girl figured in the merit list this year. Last year, all the toppers were girls from SAV itself.

Out of the 18 students whose names are in the top 10 list released by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, 16 belong to SAV Jamui while the other two are from West Champaran and Madhubani.

Out of the 16,35,070 students who appeared in the matriculation exam this year, 8,08,736 were boys and 8,26,334 were girls. While 2,90,666 students secured first division, 5,56,131 got second division and 4, 54, 450 third division. A total of 3,14,8134 students have failed the examination this year while 179 results are pending, which used to be in thousands before. “Students can apply for scrutiny between April 9 and 18 while compartmental forms will be available from April 11 till April 16,” said Kishor.

The BSEB chairman said that Bihar Board has set a record by declaring the results quickly. “The board has itself developed customized computer software for marks feeding. For the first time, Bihar Board arranged pre-printed examination copies with bar code and litho code to eliminate any chance of error. All 173 evaluation centres were equipped with computers for direct entry of marks, which saved time,” he said.

The chairman said that for the first time, BSEB prepared 10 different sets of question paper to ensure a fair exam. “Besides, 50% of questions were objective type and step marking system was introduced in evaluation so that the students can score good percentage and don’t face difficulty while getting admission in good colleges”, Kishor said.

BIHAR BOARD 10TH RESULT 2019: PASS PERCENTAGE

Last year, there was increase in the pass percentage, which reached 68.89 % from an abysmal 50.12% in 2017 and 53.33% in 2016. However, in 2015, the pass percentage was 75%.

BIHAR BOARD 10TH RESULT 2019

BIHAR BOARD CLASS 10TH RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK

