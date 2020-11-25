Canara Bank SO Recruitment: Application process for 220 vacancies for scale 1,2, 3 posts begins, here's direct link to apply

education

Nov 25, 2020

Canara Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Canara Bank has invited online applications for recruitment against 220 vacancies for the post of specialist officers in various disciplines in scale 1 and 2 along with a special recruitment drive for Schedule Tribe Category in scale 2 and 3. The online application link has been activated and will be active till December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at canarabank.com. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held in the month of January or February, 2021.

Canara Bank SO Vacancy Details:

Backup Administrator - 04

Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist - 05

BI Specialist - 05

Antivirus Administrator - 05

Network Administrator - 10

Database Administrator - 12

Developer / Programmer - 25

System Administrator - 21

SOC Analyst - 04

Manager’s Law - 43

Cost Accountant - 01

Chartered Accountant - 20

Manager Finance - 21

Information Security Analyst - 04

Ethical Hackers and Penetration Testers - 02

Cyber Forensic Analyst - 02

Data Mining Expert - 02

OFSAA Administrator - 02

OFSS Techno Functional - 05

Base 24 Administrator - 02

Storage Administrator - 04

Middleware Administrator - 05

Data Analyst - 02

Manager - 13

Senior Manager - 01

TOTAL: 220 Posts

Pay Scale:

JMGS-I - Rs. 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 – 1310/7 – 42020

MMGS-II - Rs. 31705 – 1145/1 – 32850 – 1310/10 – 45950

MMGS-III - Rs. 42020 – 1310/5 – 48570 – 1460/2 – 51490

Educational Qualification:

Backup Administrator - A degree in B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class

Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist / Developer / Programmer - A degree in B.E./ B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class

BI Specialist - A degree in B.E./ B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class

Antivirus Administrator - A degree in B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class

Network Administrator - A degree in B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class. Should possess a valid CCNP / CCNA certification in Network switching & Routing Certification

Database Administrator - A degree in B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class. Candidate should possess a valid OEM Certification i.e. Oracle Certified Associate (OCA) or higher.