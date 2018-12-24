CBSE 10th, 12th boards date sheet 2019: How students across India reacted to the exam schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday released the date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2019. The Class 12 board examination will start on February 15 and conclude on April 3 while the Class 10 board examination will commence from February 21 and end on March 29.

In a notification issued with the date sheet, the board said that it has tried to give students sufficient time between the exams of important subjects and kept in mind that dates of competitive examinations may not coincide with the boards examinations. The board further said that it has also taken care of the Delhi University admission schedule, as per orders of the Delhi high court, while preparing the board exams schedule.

However, students across India gave a mixed reaction, when HT asked them how satisfied they were with the boards examination date sheet released on Sunday.

Lucknow

In Lucknow, a number of CBSE students expressed unhappiness over the date sheet for examination. They were a little surprised with the date sheet and said the gaps given between two difficult papers were far too less.

Swaraj Tiwari, a student of Class 12 at the GD Goenka Public School said in her opinion this year the date sheet was quite a surprise. “As a student who has taken humanities with maths there will be no gap between my two major subjects, that is math and political science,” said Swaraj. However, Swaraj believes that challenges such as these are essential and will prepare her for the challenges ahead and therefore welcomed the exam schedule.

Pratyush Singh a Class 12 student of the same school said, “The first core subject exam has been scheduled on March 2 for English and this would be fine as we can prepare ourselves well in advance. The second exam of physics is scheduled on March 5. I feel that we should have been given at least five days to prepare because physics is a vast subject and needs time. The fourth exam of Biology is scheduled on March 15. Here I feel that the gap is quite short and we would have to work a bit faster to prepare“.

“The fifth exam of math is scheduled for March 18. I feel students would not find it difficult to prepare for this exam as there is enough gap for them, but for PCMB students the gap could have been a bit longer. The physical education paper has been scheduled for March 30 and I feel this gap could be shortened as it would not take so many days to prepare for physical education. The main concern is of the physics paper, since the gap will not be enough to prepare for the subject,” he said.

Avinash Nair of Class 12 said being a PCM student with physical education, he found it quite outrageous that CBSE gave them about a week to prepare for both chemistry and mathematics, and almost two weeks for physical education, but only two days for physics.

“We all know that physics is a very technical subject. This year, we have 15 chapters to prepare in physics, each one requiring some kind of detail, skill or special attention. Even if he has studied before, a mere two days is definitely not enough to even revise the massive syllabus of the subject, let alone go through it thoroughly,” said this student of GD Goenka Public School.

Bhopal

CBSE students from Bhopal mostly expressed satisfaction over the time table of the exams released by the board on Sunday.

A Class 10 student Nandita Gaur said, “We are happy with release of the schedule eight weeks before the exams. Now we will prepare accordingly.”

A Class 12 science stream student Anurag Chauhan said, “CBSE has given sufficient time between two consecutive papers to reduce pressure. I am satisfied with the time table.”

A Class 12 commerce student Abdul Sami said, “I didn’t see any flaw in the schedule. Now, we can start preparation accordingly.”

Sahoday group state secretary PK Pathak said, “CBSE did a commendable job by giving ample time to students for the board exams preparation. The gaps are also sufficient.”

Chandigarh

Simran Singh, a student studying in Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh said, “I think the date sheet of the board exams is fine, however, we were not expecting the exams this early. Usually exams start in March. It’s very unusual.

Madhur Vaidya, a student in KBDAV Sector 7, said, “I am very nervous, especially for exams of math and science. This year there’s hardly any time for preparing. It’s December and within a month we have our board exams.”

Manpreet, a student of Government Model School Maloya said, “This year there is not even a single gap between exams of political science and mathematics. I am worried how students who have arts and mathematics as combination will study these, for Class 12.”

Kunal Kumar, another student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 said, “I am very confident, I know I will pass.”

Prayagraj

Students may have wanted CBSE to reschedule Class 12 examination for biology, chemistry, physics and a few other exams, but many students in Prayagraj consider the time table to be perfect.

Saumya Maniyar, a Class 12 student of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam School said that she considers two days gap between chemistry and biology to be ideal.

“The chemistry exam is scheduled for March 12 and the Biology exam is on March 15, which is fine by me. This ensures that you remain in the rhythm of studies and the exam. The tightly spaced exam also means that the entire exercise gets over in a shorter period of time and someone like me can start preparing for the competitive exams like NEET set to be held on May 5, 2019.”

She maintained that most of her friends too were happy with the board exam schedule.

Navneeta Nandan, a Class 12 (commerce) student is also satisfied with her board exam schedule. “My exams kick off on March 2 with English and would conclude on March 28 with my optional paper of IT. I have got good gap between my business studies paper on March 14 and next paper economics on March 27. As a result, for IT I have got no gap but the 12-day gap between business studies and economics exams gives my adequate time to revise IT,” she maintained.

Navneeta also said that the fact that the exam gets over in a month, gives her adequate time to prepare for her college entrance exams that would start from May end or so. This would give students like her enough time to battle for a college or university of their choice.

Laxmi Mishra and Abhas Singh, both Class 10 students of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam school said that their exams were starting on February 21 and ending on March 29 and all subject exams have gap of a day or two, which was enough. “The fact that the exams would get over in just a month, has all of us smiling,” they held.

Jharkhand

Gayatri Kumari, a Class 10 student of DAV Public School Tenughat (Bokaro) said, “Propone of the examination came as a setback for us, as we were thinking that the examination would be held in March. Now, we have the pressure to complete the syllabus at the earliest. Early examination could impact our papers.”

Priyanka Kumar, a Class 12 student of DAV Public School, Sindri (Dhanbad), said, “Now, we have to work hard for the examination. We were preparing keeping the target of March. But, we have to devote more time on revision to match the gap.”

Some students of Class 10 and Class 12 said, CBSE should have announced the examination date sheet two or three months before so that students get time for revision.

DAV, Sindri principal, Ashutosh Mairh said, “Now, we have bigger challenge to prepare the students for the examinations. Students are not psychologically ready for the examination in February. We have to make them mentally prepared so that they could appear fearlessly.”

Bihar

Neha Verma, a Class 12 student of Notre Dame Academy, Patna said, “My combination is PCBM and there is only two days gap between English and physics and in between biology and math. Physics and math are tough papers and we need more time to revise. However, there is a gap of 11 days for physical education paper which is useless.”

Ask her if she has raised any objection on this, she says, “Every year some or the other objection is raised by the students when the date sheet is out and nothing changes. So I think it is a waste of time to hope that anything will change now.”

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick from Lucknow, Shruti Tomar from Bhopal, Srishti Jaswal from Chandigarh, K Sandeep Kumar from Prayagraj, Sanjoy Kumar Dey from Jharkhand and Nandini from Patna)

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 17:28 IST