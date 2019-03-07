CBSE 2019 Class 10 math paper analysis: What students in Bhopal said after the exam

The Class 10 students of Central Board of Secondary education who appeared for the maths paper on Thursday were satisfied with their performance. Many of them found the paper easy and scoring.

Sathya Sai Vidhya Vihar School, Indore student Promiti MItra said, “There were no tricky questions. Except a few, all the questions were from NCERT book. I am satisfied with my performance and so are most of my friends.”

St Francis School, Bhopal Prabhjot Singh said, “It was an easy but lengthy paper. Section A was too easy.”

Sagar Public School, Bhopal, student Poonam Barwal said, “I found difficulty in choosing a question from two options as both were of same difficulty level. It was overall a scoring paper.”

Campion School, Bhopal student Harijith said, “As it was announced that objective type questions will be asked but it was not there. However, it doesn’t make any difference as the paper was too easy.

