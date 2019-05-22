CBSE asks DU to align admissions schedule with re-evaluation process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested the Delhi University (DU) to align the admission process for undergraduate courses with the advanced announcement of result and re-evaluation schedule of the class 12 examination followed by the board this year.

The board has urged the DU to fix the last date of submission of application form only after the re-evaluation process is over.

The CBSE, this year, had announced the results of class 12 examinations on May 2, within 28 days of the exams getting over. The board usually announces the results by the third week of May. The early results were in keeping with the Delhi high court’s order last year, wherein the board was directed to announce results early and make the re-evaluation process quicker.

The high court directive came after a student was denied admission to a DU college last year because of a delay in the re-evaluation.

A senior CBSE official on Tuesday said that as per the court’s directive, it had advanced all its activities such as conducting of examinations, declaration of results and the process of verification and re-evaluation. “The CBSE has now written to the DU registrar to align the admission process as per the schedule fixed by the CBSE. Immediately after the examination got over, a tentative schedule for verification of marks and re-evaluation was also hosted on the CBSE website. The CBSE will be completing its re-evaluation process at the earliest. Now, Delhi University has to fix the last date of submission of application form in such a manner that the work of re-evaluation is over before the last date of the DU admission process,” the official said.

Students can apply for re-evaluation of their class 12 marks between May 24 and May 25. The board, however, has not announced the dates for completing the process.

The DU is yet to announce its admission schedule. St Stephen’s college, which is not part of the centralised admission process, has announced its admission schedule. The registration process for the college will begin on Wednesday.

A member of the DU’s admission committee Tuesday said the registration process may tentatively start from Monday (May 27). “There is a delay in starting the registration process as the online portal is not yet ready. We are working on it and the process may begin by Monday,” the member said.

First Published: May 22, 2019 14:05 IST