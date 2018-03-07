CBSE Class-10 exam: Paper easy but hard to cover full syllabus, say students

Class-10 students appeared for their first major Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination — Hindi — here on Tuesday. This was the first board exam for Class-10 after the CBSE made the examinations mandatory after a gap of seven years.The students had to cover the full syllabus this time.

A majority of the students said that the paper was easy but it was difficult to revise the full syllabus. However, a few students mentioned that the paper was a bit lengthy and they faced difficulties in comprehending some of the questions.

A Class-10 student of Vivek High School, Sector 38, Hardik, said, “The paper was easy. Nothing was out of syllabus and questions were from the National Council of Educational Research and Training books. However, preparing for the entire syllabus was difficult.” The previous system, Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE), was better, he said. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, students Anish and Ashni, however, felt that the board examinations were better than CCE.

More holidays

A student of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Gurmanpreet Kaur said, “We should have been given more holidays before the social science exam. We have to prepare 23 chapters in just one day.”Angel, also from the same school, said “Instead of six holidays before English paper (March 12), we should have a smaller. Moreover, Punjabi (March 20) should have been shifted at the end rather than before social science (March 22).”