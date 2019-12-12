Central University of South Bihar is recruiting 61 professors, apply before December 18

education

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:41 IST

The Central University of South Bihar has invited online applications for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at cusb.ac.in on or before December 18, 2019. The last date of receipt of print copy of application is December 23, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies of professor, assistant professor and associate professor in various departments at the Central University of South Bihar.

Application fee:

Candidates from the general, OBC, EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2000. Whereas, female candidates and applicants belonging to the reserved category need to pay Rs 1000. The fee must be submitted through online mode i.e. SBI collect only.

Click on the following link to pay the application fee: https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm

However, all the candidates who had applied for this post against advertisement no. CUSB/Advt./35/2019 dated March 8, 2019, need to apply afresh with required EWS certificate but need not pay an application fee.

Educational Qualification:

Professor:

1.An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals

2.A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and /or research experience at the equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided the doctoral candidate.

Associate Professor:

1.A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

2.A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks.

3.A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and /or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals

Assistant Professor:

1.A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2. Beside fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.