‘Change process has begun in government schools,’ claims basic education director of UP state board

Rajeev Mullick speaks to director (basic education) Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh to find out what ails these institutions.

What is the root cause of poor standard of government-run primary and upper primary schools?

As director (basic education), I never claim that everything is in order in government schools. There are constraints. We need to change the perception and it is now beginning to happen. We are in the process of improving infrastructure in these schools. Several toilets and boundary walls have been constructed. Provision of composite grant was made and money from this corpus can be used by teachers for better upkeep of schools. I’m optimistic over the way we are working as a team.

Despite government’s claim of distributing free uniforms and shoes, why do kids come to school wearing old uniform and worn out chappals?

We have released requisite money and in most schools uniforms and shoes have already been distributed to students. But in a few schools of Malihabad and Mal area of Lucknow, kids come wearing slippers. When we enquired, the kids said their parents do not allow them to wear shoes during monsoon because they fear they will get spoiled. As far as uniforms are concerned, we have changed the specifications to ensure that quality fabric is used for them. Hence, there may be some delay at a few places as teachers could be extra cautious in adhering to the government order.

Last year, students were distributed poor quality shoes and the matter went to the court. Why?

For the first time in 2017, children were given free shoes and socks by the state government. I admit there were some issues over the quality. We sorted out what went wrong in the distribution of shoes. We are now extra cautious.

What is your plan to improve quality teaching in government- run schools?

We are now focused on improving teaching-learning in schools. Teachers have been asked to make classroom learning more interactive. There are quite a few teachers who have taken initiatives on their own to improve teaching. And, it is showing results. Hopefully, other teachers will pick up innovative teaching practices.

How is technology being integrated in government schools?

There are many enterprising teachers who, with the help of crowd-funding and by generating money from resourceful people and corporate houses, have changed the complexion of their school. They are now teaching with audio-video tools (like smart boards, computers) and let students use them at will. We have recently felicitated such teachers with the sole purpose that other teachers are motivated to adopt best practices.

What is the big picture in government school system?

The ASER report has indicated that since 2016, the enrollment rate in government-run schools increased by 2% and it declined by 2% in private schools. This is heartening. But we can’t be complacent either. I don’t claim that all schools have changed. I can always say that change process has begun.

