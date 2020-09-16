e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CISCE 10th, 12th compartment and improvement exam 2020: Register now, details at cisce.org

CISCE 10th, 12th compartment and improvement exam 2020: Register now, details at cisce.org

Candidates who wish to apply for the class 10 and 12 compartment exams are advised to contact their respective schools on or before September 22, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CISCE 10th, 12th compartment and improvement exam 2020.
CISCE 10th, 12th compartment and improvement exam 2020.(HT file )
         

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board on Tuesday began the registration process for ICSE and ISC compartmental and improvement exam 2020. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the council’s official website.

Candidates who wish to apply for the class 10 and 12 compartment exams are advised to contact their respective schools on or before September 22, 2020.

According to the notification, the council is also registering students for the improvement examinations for the subjects for which the exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and students were awarded marks on the basis of internal assessments.

“It may be noted that the marks obtained by the candidates in the above-mentioned examinations so shall be considered as their final marks,” reads the official notice.

tags
top news
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
No infiltration along LAC during last six months: MHA tells Parliament
No infiltration along LAC during last six months: MHA tells Parliament
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
China, UAE report positive results in phase 3 trials | All you need to know
China, UAE report positive results in phase 3 trials | All you need to know
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In