CISCE 10th, 12th compartment and improvement exam 2020: Register now, details at cisce.org

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:38 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board on Tuesday began the registration process for ICSE and ISC compartmental and improvement exam 2020. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the council’s official website.

Candidates who wish to apply for the class 10 and 12 compartment exams are advised to contact their respective schools on or before September 22, 2020.

According to the notification, the council is also registering students for the improvement examinations for the subjects for which the exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and students were awarded marks on the basis of internal assessments.

“It may be noted that the marks obtained by the candidates in the above-mentioned examinations so shall be considered as their final marks,” reads the official notice.