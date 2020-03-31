CISCE issued advisory to students and teachers

education

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:49 IST

Council for the Indian school Certificate Examinations has issued advisory to students and teachers on online, virtual teaching and learning as an alternative to formal classroom teaching and effective utilisation of the time at home during the lockdown period through productive activities.

Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the council in a statement has advised all its affiliated schools to use online learning platforms which helps schools their classes online without any limitations on the hours or number of classes.

He said the council is aware that many schools had already put such systems into place. However it requested that schools that had not yet started this practice should now use these progressive alternative measures.

Arathoon advised schools to develop their own module and may also use those which are available in the public domain. He said several free learning apps are available for various subjects which maybe used.

He said online study materials including MHRD’s, SWAYAM ,E-learning portals for teachers and students enrichment activities are also available.

“Facilities like Zoom maybe used for teachers to connect with their students and to conduct classroom like session virtually. This platform facilitates sharing of the teachers desktop with her students to follow the session on their respective laptops/desktops,” he said.

“There is abundance of materials on the council’s website for every level from class 1- 12 which maybe used as assignments or practice material for students. This includes past years examination papers (ICSE And ISCE Levels)”.

He said period during lockdown may also be utilised by teachers to design creative practice worksheets, self assignment sheets, which maybe shared with their students to keep a track of their learning.

“This time maybe utilised for project work for various subject papers by students. They maybe encourage to explore areas of interest on the internet, do further research on them and short- list potential topics which may then be finalised in consultation with the respective teachers,” he said.

In Lucknow, making the most of the lockdown, Seth MR.Jaipuria School, Gomtinagar has started remote learning for all its students from March 23 onwards. White boards and texts have been replaced by audio and video lectures and the classroom has moved on to platforms like Google Classroom and What’s App.

“Not wanting to hamper the academic development of their students, the school is now functional online and is offering classes for all its subjects, including Sanskrit and Yoga. The teachers are following a schedule as they would in a regular school and the students are given homework and assignments to complete,” said principal Promini Chopra.

She said “Yoga exercises and workout regime is shared online and children are encouraged to practice these asanas at home. Sanskrit shlokas are recorded and explained and then shared with the students.”

The students are then encouraged to memorize the shloka and make a video recording of them reciting it; they are then graded on the same. Popular programs like the Mindspark is also being conducted remotely and students are given tasks to complete, she said.