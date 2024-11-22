ADRE grade 3 result 2024 awaited, where, how to check it when announced

ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024: The result of the Assam direct recruitment examination (ADRE) for grade 3 posts is awaited. The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) conducted the examination in September. The answer keys have been released, the objection window is over, and results are expected next. ADRE grade 3 result 2024 awaited, steps to check it when announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When declared, candidates can check the ADRE grade 3 result at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in.

The recruitment test for 7,650 grade 3 vacancies at various departments of the state government was held in two phases.

During the first phase, the recruitment test for HSSLC or Class 12 posts was held on September 15. For graduate and HSLC driver posts, the test was held on September 29.

After releasing provisional answer keys, the SLRC invited objections from candidates.

The commission will review the objections and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

The fee for accepted objections will be refunded, SLRC said.

How to check ADRE grade grade 3 result 2024

Go to slrcg3.sebaonline.org Open the ADRE grade 3 result link displayed on your home page. Enter your login credentials. Submit and check your result online.

The commission will prepare and declare the result using the final answer key.

Along with the ADRE grade 3 results, the commission will announce category/post-wise cut-off marks.

The SLRC Assam conducted the ADRE grade 4 examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts on October 27. The provisional answer keys have been released at slrcg4.sebaonline.org.

For more information about ADRE examinations, candidates can visit the official website of the commission.